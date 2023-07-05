Jay-Z's mother Gloria Carter has got married to her longtime partner.

Gloria and her partner Roxanne Wiltshire tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in New York City over the weekend, with her famous son and his wife Beyonce in attendance.

As reported by TMZ, other famous guests including the likes of Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Corye Gamble and Robin Roberts.

It's said the celebrations on Sunday (02.07.23) went on until 1am.

Bey shared a snap of her outfit on Instagram, posing in a peach ensemble, including a corseted bodysuit and matching skirt.

Her and Jay's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy was also in attendance, sporting a green silk Reformation gown, accessorising with a chain necklace and heels. It is unclear if the couple's other children, six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir were there.

The 53-year-old rapper first addressed his mum coming out as gay to him in 2017 track 'Smile'.

He rapped: "Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take.

"Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don't matter to me if it's a him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let 'em eat cake."

And he later confirmed he did actually cry happy years when his mum told him she had fallen in love.

Appearing on David Letterman’s 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' show on Netflix, he recalled: "Imagine having to live your life as someone else and you think you're protecting your kids.

"For her to sit in front of me and tell me 'I think I love someone,' I really cried...I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free."

And Gloria previously reflected on the emotional moment.

Appearing on the 'D'Usse Friday' podcast, she said: "I just finally started telling him who I was. Besides your mother, this is the person that I am, you know? This is the life that I lived.

"So my son started actually, like, tearing because he was like, 'That had to be a horrible life, Ma.'

"I was like, 'My life was never horrible. It was just different.' So that made him want to do a song about it."