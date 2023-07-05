Dua Lipa has finally been given the go-ahead for major renovations on her house.

The 'Levitating' singer splashed out on a £7 million mansion in London four years ago but has been locked in a battle with her local council over her plans for the property, which include demolishing an extension to build a new space with a state-of-the-art kitchen, as well as a huge basement area, where she wants to install a music studio, pool, gym, cinema and chillout area.

And though the plans have finally been approved, Dua's builders will have to adhere to strict conditions in a bid to minimise disruption for neighbours.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dua’s plans for her house are epic and after four years she has finally started looking for builders to start work on her music studio, pool, gym, cinema and chillout area.

“She has to adhere to some pretty strict agreements because of how much objection there was to her plans over the loss of green space.

“Her building team will have to keep the sounds of power tools to a whisper and all the equipment must be mounted with anti-vibration insulators.

“No one should be aware any work is taking place and Dua’s neighbours could kick up a stink if they are. Dua doesn’t want to cause any annoyance and she is looking forward to making her house a home.”

The 27-year-old singer will be looking forward to the work being complete because she recently admitted she loves nothing more than relaxing at home with her friends when she's not working.

The 'At Your Service' podcaster told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “I love to just lay on my sofa and invite my friends to have dinner, drink wine... sleep in.

“When I get a little bit of time off, I’m like, ‘What can I do? Where can I go? Who can I see?’”