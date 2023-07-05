Toni Collette has thanked Taylor Swift for bringing "endless joy and inspiration".

The 50-year-old actress was in the audience when the 'Shake It Off' singer brought her 'Eras Tour' to Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday (01.07.23) and she thanked the 33-year-old popstar for an "incredible" evening as she heaped praise on the star.

Toni shared photos and videos from the show and wrote on Instagram: “Thank you @taylorswift for the MOST INCREDIBLE night last night‼️

“Your talent is immeasurable and your generosity boundless. Thank you for sharing it all with the world. You bring endless joy and inspiration to many, including me.

“It’s bloody brilliant seeing you having the time of your life up there. We’ll never forget it. Brava lady! #sheisher #erastour (sic)"

The 'Hereditary' actress - who has daughter Sage, 15, and son Arlo, 12, with estranged husband David Galafassi - then shared a second post, in which she praised Taylor and fellow singer Billie Eilish for being great role models to young people.

She wrote: “Just a few more. Can’t help it. Every song is a triumph. Every era is beautiful.

“Here is a quick story… in an English class at school my daughter’s teacher read the writing of William Shakespeare and Taylor Swift to the students who then had to guess who penned each paragraph or sentence. They often guessed Shakespeare when it was in fact Taylor.

“Her musical storytelling is timeless and ageless and often speaks to the soul. I’m so happy my daughter has the likes of @taylorswift and @billieeilish to look up to.

“What great songwriters, musicians and decent, hard working creative women they are."

Toni's praise for Taylor comes after Keke Palmer also recently complimented the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer's songwriting skills.

Speaking on her 'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer' podcast, the 'Nope' star said: "Taylor Swift. She has done it, baby. She did it. When everybody counted her out, I mean, whether you listen to her music or not, mama is a skilled writer. Her pen is lethal, let's understand that. Her pen is lethal, honey."