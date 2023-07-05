Rebecca Romijn had "major issues" with Brett Ratner.

The 50-year-old actress "didn't feel" she needed to speak up about her #MeToo experiences but admitted she had problems with two filmmakers she has worked with, one of whom was her 'X-Men: The Last Stand' director - who "categorically" denied sexual misconduct allegations from six women including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge - and she's relieved they have both "got theirs" as a result of their alleged behaviour towards others.

She told Independent.co.uk: "I don't want to throw anyone under the bus... Except for Brett Ratner.

“I was not happy working with him. But he’s been cancelled. I haven’t spoken up about anything with regard to #MeToo, because I had two major issues with two directors I’ve worked with – and both of them already got theirs, one of them being Brett Ratner.

"I kind of just... I didn’t feel like I needed to say anything. I know the two people that I worked with had it coming, and they got theirs."

But she didn't want to give any further details.

She added: “I’m not gonna... I don’t need to say anything else."

The director of the first two 'X-Men' movies, Bryan Singer, has also been hit with allegations over his conduct on set, with Alan Cumming and Halle Berry both previously discussing an attempted intervention over his alleged drug use on the set of 'X2'.

While Rebecca - who portrayed Mystique in the film series - acknowledged the filmmaker "had his fair share of stuff" in recent years, she's struggled with how she should regard her positive memories of his "amazing" work.

She said: “He’s a fantastic filmmaker, you know? It was amazing watching him work. And you have to decide if you want to try and separate those two things. I know that the other cast confronted him about things. But I was not a part of that. I wasn’t there for it, so I can’t really speak to it.

“There was drama on set, and I witnessed it and I heard a lot about it. And he sometimes didn’t come in prepared. But he would show up and, without any preparation whatsoever, direct the most awesome scene that he was able to put together because he’s such a good filmmaker.”