Twitter has claimed users couldn't be warned about "temporary" rate limits".

People on the social networking site were left fuming after the company introduced spontaneous limits on how many tweets people can read, as well as scrapping the preferred version of the TweetDeck tool.

In a blog post, Twitter said: "To ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform.

"That’s why we temporarily limited usage so we could detect and eliminate bots and other bad actors that are harming the platform.

"Any advance notice on these actions would have allowed bad actors to alter their behavior to evade detection.

"At a high level, we are working to prevent these accounts from 1) scraping people’s public Twitter data to build AI models and 2) manipulating people and conversation on the platform in various ways."

The company claimed the restrictions are "currently" only affecting "a small percentage of people using the platform".

Twitter will "provide an update when the work is complete", while they insisted advertising will only be impacting in a "minimal" way.

They continued: "As it relates to our customers, effects on advertising have been minimal.

"While this work will never be done, we’re all deeply committed to making Twitter a better place for everyone.

"At times, even for a brief moment, you must slow down to speed up. We appreciate your patience."