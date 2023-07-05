Sonam Kapoor has thanked her mother for teaching her everything she knows about fashion.

The 38-year-old Indian star is one of the most stylish Bollywood actresses around, and she owes her impeccable fashion sense to her mother Sunita, a former model and designer.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK, Sonam - who has been praised for bringing together East and West styles to create her own unique looks - said: "My mom has always been an inspiration and taught me so much about fashion. She taught me about Issey Miyake, Schiaparelli, Dior and Givenchy. My mother is also the one who taught me about Indian craftsmanship, embroidery and different fabrics. Unsurprisingly, she used to be a fashion designer and now she just does jewellery as she had three children and it was too much for her. She's always been my inspiration where fashion is concerned.

It's wonderful to have that kind of inspiration and be surrounded by fashion since I was really young.”

For Sonam - whose father is actor and producer Anil Kapoor, the son of the late filmmaker Surinder Kapoor - fashion is a family affair.

The 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' star - who was seen wearing Dior when she was in Paris for the brand's Couture Fashion Week - is regularly styled "for fun" by her film producer sister and it is a "great way of bonding together" for the siblings.

She added: "I'm a Gemini, so I wake up every morning and I'm a different person – I love wearing things that express my mood. I've always bought vintage and been thrift shopping since I was around 14 years old, so I love being very involved in what I wear. "My sister is a film producer, but she styles me for fun and she's been doing so since I was really young. It's basically playing dress up together which is really wonderful – it's a great way of bonding together. We discuss a lot about what I'm going to wear and how it'll look; she's a very successful film producer so she really doesn't need to be doing this but it shows how much we both enjoy it. It's lovely as we come from a family who always discusses film, so it's amazing to have something different that's ours."