The brand new official Pokémon Forum site launched by The Pokémon Company was reportedly "temporarily disabled".

Users are encouraged to discuss the Pokémon video games, trading card game and more, as long as it's related to the franchise, however, less than 24 hours after it launched, there have been some wildly inappropriate comments, including someone asking if people are attracted to the anime creatures and which character they would "tickle torment".

The rules state: “Pokémon is for everyone! We want to make sure everyone feels welcome, and that means keeping content clean, inclusive, and for all ages.”

The screenshots of the unsavoury discussions have spread across social media.

And, according to Pop Crave, the forum was paused, seemingly while they work out moderation issues.

The rules added: "Our forum moderators are here to help! If you have an issue, please use the report function to inform our moderators, and they will handle it as quickly as possible."