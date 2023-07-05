Kevin Costner wants his estranged wife out of their $145 million beachfront compound in less than two weeks.

The ‘Yellowstone’ actor, 68, said in court papers he “respectfully requests” his former handbag designer ex-partner Christine Baumgartner, 49, “vacate his separate property residence” in Santa Barbara, California “forthwith” and “no later than July 13, 2023”.

Documents filed by ‘The Bodyguard’ star on 30 June obtained by People are the latest development in Kevin’s fight to have Christine – who filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage – removed from the sprawling estate.

He has cited a premarital agreement they signed in 2004 that stated she would leave their marital home within 30 days if a separation ever happened.

The agreement also said Kevin would be required to set her up at a separate $1.2 million property if a split occurred.

Kevin alleged in June his ex was refusing to move out of the California home and was trying to force him agree to “various financial demands” before leaving.

Christine hit back in a response the star had “no legal basis” to kick her out, despite their premarital agreement.

Her lawyer also stated the wellbeing of the former couple’s three children – Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old Grace – was a valid reason for her wanting to stay in the home, arguing it was where their kids had lived “for their entire lives”.

Former model Christine has said in court documents she hasn’t had a paying job since her eldest child was born in 2007.

She was spotted in LAX airport in Los Angeles last week with two of her children but it appears she still wants to stay at the mansion.

Christine is seeking $248,000 per month from Kevin to help raise their three children.

Court papers revealed she wants a small fortune to maintain the lifestyles of her and Kevin’s kids.

She also wants Kevin to pay for their children’s private school tuition, extracurricular activities, sports and health care expenses, according to the court documents.

Kevin has reportedly accused Christine of demanding nearly $250,000 in child support payments for her plastic surgery bills.

The actor is said to have alleged in court documents his forensic accountant had found she has spent more than $100,000 in cosmetic surgery procedures which he apparently says is the real reason she is asking for the money.

Page Six added papers they had obtained amid the couple’s increasingly bitter divorce fight also showed Christine has spent thousands of dollars on shopping, construction loans, attorneys’ fees and other expenses that have “nothing” to do with her children.