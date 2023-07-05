Julia Roberts has marked her 21st wedding anniversary with a rare snap of her kissing husband Danny Moder.

The ‘Pretty Woman’ actress, 55, got hitched to the 54-year-old cinematographer in 2002, and hailed him as her “true love” alongside an old image of them sharing a smooch.

She captioned the image posted on Tuesday (04.07.23): “21. #truelove “#heckyeah #fromhereonout.”

Julia and Danny met on the set of ‘The Mexican’ in 2000, in which she starred as Brad Pitt’s petty criminal’s stressed girlfriend.

Danny was married at the time to his make-up artist first wife Vera Steimberg, now 50, but after filing for divorce, he tied the knot with Oscar-winning Julia on 4 July, 2002.

The couple have three children together – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 18, who they had in 2004, and their son Henry, 16.

Even though the couple tend to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, they frequently share their love for one another on social media on special occasions.

Julia last year celebrated their milestone 20th wedding anniversary by posting a photo in which she passionately kissed Danny as he stroked her face.

She captioned the image: “TWENTY #can’tstopsmiling #can’tstopkissing.”

Danny marked the occasion by sharing a throwback photo of him and Julia taken before they got hitched, and said: “Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea… just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time.”

A year before that, ‘Steel Magnolias’ star Julia posted a similar message to Danny, saying: “19 years. Just getting started! #conwings.”

Julia last year told ‘CBS This Morning’ about how her relationship with Danny was part of her “dream come true life”: “When I’m not working, (being a housewife) is my full-time job.

“It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.

“The life that I have built with my husband… the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff – to come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.”