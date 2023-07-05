Tom Arnold is grateful for "every new moment" of his life.

The 64-year-old actor – who has children Jax, seven, and 10-year-old Quinn with ex-wife Ashley Groussman – has shed 80lbs since suffering a mini-stroke last year and he's thankful to be back in "good health" and enjoying his life.

He tweeted: "I had a mini stroke 18 months ago while I was giving my kids a bath so I reached out to

@CharlesADAngelo and asked for help. He helped lose 80 lbs by last 4th of July. Today I celebrate 1 year of good health keeping that weight off. I’m grateful for every new moment of my life (heart emoji.)"

Last year, Tom explained he had fallen ill while looking after his children and the "scary" medical incident spurred him to make changes to his lifestyle.

He told Us Weekly magazine: "It all started in January. I was giving the kids a bath and turned around to count to 10 when suddenly my vision in my right eye went black as if there was a curtain coming down over my eye. I had a mini-stroke. I checked into the hospital for the 24-hour stroke protocol. As a 63-year-old single father of a nine and six-year-old, it was scary. On top of all this, I had massive organ failure two years ago. My doctor changed my medication, but I knew I needed to make bigger changes because I really dropped the ball on self-care."

The former 'Roseanne' star went on to explain that he then enlisted the help of life coach Charles D’Angelo, who could relate to his story and helped him to make "serious changes" in life.

He said: "He really stresses the importance of emotions and thinking about what you deserve. That was a huge game-changer for me. Charles told me about his own personal story of losing 160 lbs and changing his life, and how he was on a mission to help others,” he explained of the duo’s instant connection. “He offered to help me when and if I wanted to make serious changes in my life, and he’s persistent in trying to help those he feels called to. Following my health scare this past winter, I finally decided to take him up on his offer and I’m so glad I did."

His comments come just days after he unveiled the weight loss on Instagram on Independence Day.

He wrote: "I’m celebrating my independence from 75 nasty pounds since January. Thank you Charles D’Angelo!"