S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt is releasing her first “shock” memoir.

The singer, 42, has announced her ‘Face the Music’ book will be out this autumn after she pulled out of S Club’s reunion tour as she continues to grieve her bandmate and former boyfriend Paul Cattermole – whose shock death aged 46 at his home in Dorset came on 6 April.

She said about the autobiography laying bare the dark side of showbiz: “I’m thrilled to be working with Renegade Books to tell my life story for the very first time (and to) get the opportunity to discuss getting to grips with the fickle, often cut-throat nature of the media and entertainment industry.

“There will be stories that will shock people as I lift the lid on the pressures of growing up in the public eye, being in S Club 7, battling chronic illness, having kids, love, loss and other personal struggles I’ve overcome.

“I’m looking forward to releasing this book with such a great team behind it and can’t wait for you all to read it. I have certainly enjoyed the cathartic process of ‘bringing it all back’.”

The book was described in a press release as “searingly honest” and “emotive”.

Hannah joined S Club aged 17 and was in the group from 1999 to 2003, and briefly reunited with them in 2014.

The former ‘EastEnders’ star has also had acting parts in a string of other British TV shows, including ‘Death in Paradise’, ‘Casualty’ and ‘Primeval’.

Her book is coming out via Renegade Books on 5 October, and will trace her life from finding fame as a teenager to her transition into acting.

S Club announced in February they would be reuniting once more to mark their 25th anniversary but Hannah announced she wouldn’t be taking part after Paul’s death aged 47.

In May, it was announced he had died of natural causes.

Hannah had been due to join bandmates Rachel Stevens, 45, Tina Barrett, 46, Jon Lee, 41, Jo O’Meara, 44, and 41-year-old Bradley McIntosh for the reunion gigs Paul was said to be looking forward to before his death.

In an emotional video on social media telling fans that Hannah won’t be taking part, the band said: “In all honesty, we’ve been in a bit of shock.”

Jo and Tina fought tears as he added: “Although Hannah will always be a part of S Club, she won’t be joining us on this tour.”

Rachel added: “We’re taking the time to process and get our heads around it all.”

Tina said: “It’s just really sad and really, really hard to process it right now.”

Bradley referred to Paul as the band’s “big brother” in the video, and he said:

“No one could ever replace our Paul. He lives on inside each and every one of us.

“However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on and it’s going to be our tribute to Paul.

“We’re renaming the tour ‘The Good Times Tour’ which is the song Paul was going to sing.”

Hannah and Paul got together in 2001, after becoming friends in their teens at the National Youth Music Theatre.

They didn’t speak for eight years after a bitter break-up in 2015, but became friends again after her management team organised a meeting with a mediator in London in January.