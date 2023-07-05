A special 'Twilight In Concert' event will be held to mark the 15th anniversary of the film franchise.

The epic live cinematic experience is set to take place at the Eventim Apollo in London on October 29 and will transport audiences deep into the heart of the vampire love story.

A 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians will take the stage to perform the score from the beloved movie in synchronisation with the film – which is to be presented in its entirety on a big cinema screen.

Over a thousand twinkling candles will illuminate the grand stage during the event to create a magical atmosphere.

'Twilight' was released in 2008 and starred Robert Pattinson as vampire Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as teenage girl Bella Swan. Based on the book series of the same name by Stephenie Meyer – it proved to be a hit at the box office and was followed by four sequels.

Kristen revealed earlier this year that she was taken aback by the success of 'Twilight' and never expected a sequel to be made.

The 33-year-old star told the Jess Cagle Podcast: "I always want to remind people that [the first 'Twilight' movie was technically an indie] without diminishing it, or being like 'it was nothing!'

"We just did not know. And it was kind of like an oddball, slightly marginal teen movie. I didn’t think everyone was going to take to that. I didn’t think we were going to make a sequel."

Tickets for 'Twilight In Concert' will go on sale at 10am on Friday (07.07.23).