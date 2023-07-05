Johnny Depp feels "incredibly lucky" to be back to work a year on from winning his defamation trial.

The 60-year-old Hollywood superstar has made a comeback with his role in 'Jeanne du Barry', a year on from successfully suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over a 2018 opinion piece for the Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence and now an insider has claimed that he has put the ordeal behind him.

A source told this week's edition of People: "[Johnny] has closed the chapter. He feels incredibly lucky to do what he loves."

Following the trial, 'Aquaman' actress Amber, 37, - who has two-year-old daughter Oonagh - paid Johnny $1 million in damages and relocated from the U.S to Spain, and a separate source also claimed to the outlet that she had to escape her native country because it all felt "too chaotic."

The insider said: "She just had to get out of the U.S.It felt like too much chaos, but she has a new energy and is focused on things that she loves."

In April, on what was the first anniversary of the trial starting, an insider claimed that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean star is still single, but had been dating as he "focuses" on making a blockbuster comeback.

The source said: "He has been focused on work. As soon as his tour ended, he jumped into filming 'Jeanne Du Barry'. Filming was challenging, but Johnny is excited about the comeback. He thinks it's perfect that this historical drama will open at Cannes. Johnny has been living in Europe since the trial. He has been dating, but doesn't have a girlfriend. "

Meanwhile, immediately after the trial ended, a source claimed that 'Aquaman' actress Amber couldn’t wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter.

At the time, the source explained: "She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country. She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated. This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves."