Kyra Sedgwick says her marriage is as "reliable" as roast chicken.

The 57-year-old actress has been married to Hollywood star Kevin Bacon, 64, 1988 and explained that whilst her relationship only has "sparks" on occasion, it is still "always" as good as the classic poultry dish.

She told E! News: "Sometimes there's sparks, sometimes there's just chicken. Sometimes it's romantic and it's like, 'Oh my god.' And sometimes it's chicken. Roast chicken. It's always good and reliable. But the secret to a long-lasting marriage is not to take advice from celebrities about the secret to a happy marriage."

The 'Summer I Turned Pretty' star - who has children Travis, 34, and 31-year-old Sosie with the 'Tremors' actor - met her husband on the set of made-for-TV movie 'Lemon Sky' just months before they tied the knot and previously explained that she felt an unexpected "urgency" to get married to Kevin as quickly as possible.

She told Vulture: "If someone had told me when I was 21 that by the time I was 23 I would be married and have my first child, I would've told them that they were. f****** insane. I was living on my own, making my own money. I was like, 'I'm fiercely independent.' So when I did fall in love with Kevin, it really just felt like there was some urgency to get married, and I don't know what it was.

The 'Closer' actress explained that she was "terrified" by her sudden infatuation but knew at that time that Kevin was her "soulmate."

She added: "Suddenly this thing came over me and I was terrified. Because I didn't count on people. He just was the one, you know? He was just the soul mate, he was just the one."