Brittany Snow has finalised her divorce from Tyler Stanaland.

The 37-year-old actress tied the knot with pro surfer Tyler, 33, after less than a year of dating in March 2020 but the pair called it quits in December last year and will be declared legally single on August 11, according to documents seen by TMZ.

The outlet went on to report that the 'Hairspray' star - who has a reported net worth of $9 million - will be leaving the marriage with "most" of her possessions, including furniture, clothes, artwork, jewelry, her leased 2022 Audi, and all of her money, whilst Tyler will get to keep his leased 2021 Toyota 4-runner and both parties have waived their rights to any spousal support.

The pair announced the news of their break-up on their Instagram accounts in September with a joint statement, in which the 'Pitch Perfect' actress explained that they had made the “difficult” decision to part ways so they could live their own "authentic lives."

Alongside a black and white image of the couple cuddling on a train, she wrote: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.

“We have realised we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Just months later, Brittany admitted that she was feeling "stronger than ever" amid divorce proceedings.

She wrote on Instagram: "As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew (except my back seems weaker and hurts way more.) I am so grateful for all these days. Thank you for the birthday love my friends."(sic)

The couple became engaged in 2019 and later tied the knot at a ceremony in Malibu, California in March 2020.