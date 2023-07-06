Robert De Niro's daughter Drena De Niro has claimed her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died after being sold "fentanyl-laced pills".

The 79-year-old ‘Raging Bull’ actor’s grandson was found dead aged 19 on Sunday (02.07.23) afternoon in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street in New York City.

Earlier this week, Drena - Robert's adopted daughter - wrote on Instagram: "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”

Drena also shared a statement from her father on the second slide, which read: "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

And responding to an Instagram user who asked how her beloved boy died, she replied in the comments: "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f***ing around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever. (sic)"

Leandro’s death was confirmed on Monday (03.07.23) by his 51-year-old mother in an emotional post on Instagram.

She said: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby.”

She ended the note with a nod to Leandro’s artist dad Carlos Mare, adding: “I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Drena also said in a comment: “I still hope this is a nightmare and I’ll wake up tomorrow.”

Drena was adopted by Robert as a child after he married her mother Diahnne Abbott, 78, in 1976.

He split from Diahnne in 1988 but remained a part of Drena’s life.

Leandro was an aspiring actor and director hoping to follow his famous family into Hollywood.

He appeared in the 2018 blockbuster ‘A Star is Born’ alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga and had credits including the 2005 movie ‘The Collection’ and 2018’s ‘Cabaret Maxime’, which both also featured his mum.