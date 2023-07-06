Kim Kardashian broke down as she admitted to being "overwhelmed" by her ex-husband Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments.

The 'Jesus Walks' rapper previously lost his deal with Adidas, was dropped by agents CAA and record label Def Jam, and had the likes of Balenciaga and Vogue magazine distance themselves from him due to a string of anti-Semitic comments he made last year, including praising the "good things" about Adolf Hitler and declaring he wanted to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

And on Thursday's (06.07.23) episode of 'The Kardashians', the Skims founder admitted she didn't recognise the man she married when he made the deeply offensive remarks.

Speaking to sister Khloe Kardashian, she said: "I’m just having such a hard day today."

In a confessional, Kim said: “It sucks, you know? When someone doesn’t see how different they are.

“It’s really confusing for me, it’s so different than the person that I married.

"Because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember and … I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

Kim felt "bad" for her ex-spouse because he couldn't see that what he'd done was wrong.

She said: “I don’t even think he feels bad for himself.

“Because I don’t even know if he knows how.”

Khloe told Kim: “It’s not your fault. It’s really not.

“He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double-down all the time.”

In her own confessional, the Good America co-founder said it was like “watching a car crash in slow motion".

Khloe said: “None of us share these anti-Semitic views.

“We think it’s gravely irresponsible. We’re all very aware of the following Kanye has and how his words can be used to rile people up.”

On how her sister was taking it, she continued: “Kim feels all this pressure. I know there is so much mounting up and there is only so much that one person can take. And Kim wants to protect her kids from everything.”

The reality star - who has four children with Kanye - found it "really f***ing hard" because while she felt like never talking to Kanye again, she has to think of their brood.

Kim added: “I’m never a woe-is-me, sad kind of person, but there’s times when I get overwhelmed.”

She concluded: “There is so much to think about. I am so angry, but I am also so sad. Your instinct wants to be like, ‘Wow, I could never talk to this person again,’ but then you think of your babies.”