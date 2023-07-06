Kim Kardashian has apologised to her sister Kourtney after they finally discussed their long-running Dolce and Gabbana feud.

The reality TV star siblings fell out after Skims mogul Kim, 42, was accused by Kourtney, 44, of “copying” her lavish Italian wedding look created by the design duo when she got hitched to Travis Barker.

They tackle the saga on Thursday’s (06.07.23) episode of ‘The Kardashians’, which sees the warring sisters manage to share their sides of the situation without screaming at one another – prompting one of the producers to tell them she’s proud of how they worked through the issue.

Kourtney had said she took “references” from Dolce and Gabbana’s 1990s archives when it came time to plan her wedding outfits for her big day with rapper Travis, 47, in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022, and added Kim did the same for her collection with the designers in September that year for Milan Fashion Week.

Kourtney says on the show: “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me.

“That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I think she wouldn’t have known what to do if my answer was no.”

Kim pointed out that their sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, did a Dolce and Gabbana campaign before Kim’s collaboration, adding Kourtney doesn’t seem bothered by Kylie’s move.

She added Kourtney’s objection seems to be “something with me” that she “can’t figure out fully what it is”.

Kourtney accuses Kim of stealing her “la dolce vita lifestyle”, but Kim points out the ways in which Kourtney copied Kim’s 2014 wedding to rapper Kanye West, 46.

Kim said: “I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli.

“You stole my f****** wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favourite male singer of all time, but I’m ‘copying her dolce vita lifestyle.’ OK.”

The sisters disagree Kim’s collection looks too similar to Kourtney’s wedding choices, but Kim admits: “I would be upset.”

Kourtney then tells Kim her decisions have affected their relationship, and Kim says: “I could tell you a million things that would make it make sense, and you could tell me a million things that would make it not make sense.

“But all of this is beside the point because it happened, and we are where we’re at.

“There’s nothing else I could say. I totally understand. I hear you. I’m sorry. I'm sorry that my choices put us in this situation.

“I’m happy for the experience, but I'm sad and sorry that that experience hurt you.

“Because that’s not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way. And I'm sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship.”

Kourtney says: “Thank you for apologising and acknowledging it.”