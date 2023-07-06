Kevin Costner's estranged wife has been ordered to move out of his home by the end of the month.

Christine Baumgartner – who filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage – has been told by a judge she vacate the $145 million beachfront house by July 31.

She appeared in a Santa Barbara, California court on Wednesday (05.07.23) and heard her request for more time to move out was denied.

The 49-year-old had previously argued in court documents that she would move out by August 31 if Costner agreed to pay her $248,000 a month in child support.

The 'Yellowstone' actor attended the hearing via Zoom, staying on mute and simply listening to the proceedings.

The 68-year-old star's lawyer Laure Wasser was there in person.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Last week, Baumgartner – who has sons Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 13, and daughter Grace, 13, with Kevin – filed legal documents requesting more time in their home, and insisted she "cannot effectively plan her move until" they have resolved the child support issue.

However, Kevin insisted the proposed $248,000 monthly amount is outrageous for several reasons.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, he said the list of their children's "needs" in terms of child support was "inflated and grossly inaccurate".

Kevin alleged she is "fundamentally dishonest as to certain items included in her calculation of the children’s 'reasonable' needs, such as private school tuition for two of the children (failing to mention that only Grace will continue private school), and her own personal, non-child related expenses, such as extensive plastic surgery for herself in 2022".

Kevin instead proposed to pay $51,940 per month in child support, which he insisted considers "station in life and ability to pay".

He also offered to pay "100% of the children’s health insurance costs, the youngest child, Grace’s, private school tuition, the minor children’s extracurricular expenses, the hunting club fees, the expenses related to Cayden’s car and all expenses related to it".