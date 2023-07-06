Drake has recalled getting "high right before" his life-changing 'Degrassi' audition.

The rap superstar got his big break starring as Jimmy Brooks in the CTV teen drama series 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' in 2001, and speaking in a candid audio note on Instagram, the 'Rich Flex' star, 36, admitted he often ponders what would have happened if his body reacted badly to the drug he took as a young teen after he "succumbed to peer pressure".

Drake began: “Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing. Kind of the idea that one day, life ends and it just all goes black. And I guess that question sent me, you know, obviously deep into a spiral of thought.

“And it makes me think about my life and how surreal it feels at times.

"I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life, and before my audition, I went to this kid’s house. And I, out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition."

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker admitted he sometimes feels that maybe he is just "playing out" his ideal life in his own mind.

He added: “I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma. And this is just me playing out my ideal life. And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes.”

Drake went on to become one of the biggest music stars on the planet, having sold more than 170 million records worldwide.

The 'One Dance' rapper opening up about his past came ahead of him embarking on the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour with 21 Savage, which kicked off in Chicago on Wednesday night (05.07.23).