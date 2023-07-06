Vanessa Kirby felt it was "miraculous" to be making 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old actress returns as Alanna Mitsopolis/White Widow in the new action blockbuster and is astonished that Tom Cruise and the crew kept the global flick going amid the health crisis.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Vanessa said: "The day before filming, the virus hit Italy and everyone had to fly back from Venice to London and quarantine for three weeks.

"As those weeks went on, it was challenging in the sense that we never knew when the film would go back up. If there was anybody that would be able to do it, it would be Tom and it was only the second movie in the world that did."

'The Crown' star continued: "Even though it was so difficult as we had masks and it was socially distanced, and this film is so huge, it's got so many crew members and the locations are massive, and the travel, that was challenging.

"At the same time, the fact that we were shooting a film that was so amazing and miraculous and felt so special. It was a combination of difficulty and intense gratitude, no matter how long it took and it did take three years."

Vanessa's co-star Pom Klementieff explained how the Covid restrictions made her even more "focused" on her performance in the picture.

She said: "We felt so grateful to be shooting in these beautiful locations around the world and to be able to travel. We had to stay in this bubble, for me I even trained harder with the physical things, so we were super focused."

