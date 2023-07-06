Tracee Ellis Ross finds "pure joy" from her styling process.

The 50-year-old star put together a lace ensemble with an oversized tuxedo jacket during a trip to Paris, and she has talked her Instagram followers through her look.

Alongside a series of snaps which appeared to be taken in a hotel room, she wrote: "The PURE JOY I get from playing in my closet and putting together a look!"

The 'Black-ish' actress gave her fans a full on breakdown of the outfit, which combined new items and others that she'd been looking for a way to wear.

She continued: "I bought these @ysl lace pants a while ago. Never wore em. Couldn’t figure em out.

"Then I bought this @prada lace dress and the stars aligned. Paired with my #bottega pumps, @araksofficial bra panty, old Prada earrings and old SL tux jacket and my gawd … I felt like a dream."

The thanked the city itself for the "chic back drop", and hinted that she might just wear this ensemble again in the future.

She added: "Thank you Paris for giving this look a chic back drop. It’s so good y’all might see this one again."

Her followers flooded the post with messages of support, with choreographer Faimta Robinson replying with a black heart and adding: "That’s a Fatima outfit".

'Sleepless in Seattle' star Rita Wilson commented: "Most excellent!”

Tracee Ellis frequently shares lingerie and swimwear pictures on social media, and she previously explained her bikini choices.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "I have worn the same shape bikini since I was a teenager. I like a string bikini that hangs down like I'm in the '70s.

"And I love a triangle top. It's the most flattering for my breasts."