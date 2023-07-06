Vetements founder Guram Gvasalia has created Madonna's stage costumes for her upcoming tour.

The designer and current Creative Director - who started the luxury Swiss fashion house alongside Demna Gvasalia - revealed he has been hard at work with the 'Material Girl' hitmaker on the ensembles she'll be wearing for her shows.

He wrote on Instagram: "Designing your costumes was such a privilege and an honor.

“Seeing you work, seeing your drive and determination is so inspiring; now I understand why you are who you are.

"You are a fighter, you are an icon, you are the QUEEN! (sic)"

Unfortunately, fans will be waiting a bit longer to see what they've been working on after the Queen of Pop, 64, was forced to postpone her 'Celebration Tour' after being hospitalised with a "serious bacterial infection" towards the end of last month.

Her manager Guy Oseary was the first to break the news of her health condition, as he took to Instagram on 28 June to explain to fans that all commitments would be "paused" for the foreseeable future.

He wrote: "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

It has since been reported that the songstress "feeling better every day" but is not going to "rush" anything as she recovers at her New York City home.

An insider told UsWeekly: "Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she’s also taking her recovery seriously and isn’t going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else.

"She has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she’s received. It’s a work in progress but she’s feeling confident and better every day."