Mark Zuckerberg says 10 million users signed up for Threads in the first seven hours.

The Meta boss has launched the company's new "friendly" Twitter rival this week, with experts believing it could bring in Twitter users unhappy with changes brought in since Elon Busk brought the platform in October.

Alongside a mind blown emoji, Zuckerberg wrote on Threads: "10 million sign ups in seven hours."

The new social media app lets users most up to 500 characters, and includes many similar features to Twitter.

Zuckerberg has suggested giving the platform a "friendly" feel could "ultimately be the key to its success".

In a post on Threads, he responded to a user asking if the app could be "bigger than Twitter".

He replied: "It'll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it.

"Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will."

Some competitors have been vocal about the amount of data Threads could use, which could potentially include financial, health and browsing data, as listed on the Apple App Store.

The platform is available to download in over 100 countries, although EU users will have to wait due to regulatory concerns.

Meta - which also owns Facebook and Instagram - described the app as an "initial version", with more features planned for the future.

Before its launch, the company said: "Our vision with Threads is to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text."

Although Threads operates as a standalone app, users log in using their Instagram account, with the username carried over.

However, there is an option to customise their page for Threads, and users will be given the option to choose to follow the same accounts they do on Instagram.