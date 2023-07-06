ChatGPT has scrapped its Browse with Bing tool over issues with paywalls.

OpenAI has announced that the Bing integration has been temporarily disabled after people were using it to completely bypass paywalls and access the content for free.

The feature allowed ChatGPT to take information from recently published sources in order to answer time-sensitive queries.

However, a listing on the official help page now reads: "ChatGPT Browse with Bing is a beta feature (available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers) that allows ChatGPT to search the internet to help answer questions that benefit from recent information.

"We have learned that the ChatGPT Browse beta can occasionally display content in ways we don't want.

"For example, if a user specifically asks for a URL's full text, it might inadvertently fulfill this request.

"As of July 3, 2023, we’ve disabled the Browse with Bing beta feature out of an abundance of caution while we fix this in order to do right by content owners."

OpenAI noted that they are looking to "bring the beta back" as soon as they can.

They added: "We are working to bring the beta back as quickly as possible, and appreciate your understanding!"

Meanwhile, Microsoft's Bing AI - which is powered by ChatGPT - is being updated with a "no search" feature in the near future.

Essentially, the feature will tell the chatbot to give an answer itself, rather than looking online to use that data as a response.

Mikhail Parakhin, head of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, responded to a user on Twitter and said "official #nosearch support is coming soon".