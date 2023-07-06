Rashid of the Turbulent Wind joining Street Fighter 6

Rashid of the Turbulent Wind has been unveiled as the first DLC character in 'Street Fighter 6'.

Arriving on July 24 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC, the bearded character will be available in all three game modes.

He will be available to those who have 'Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition', 'Ultimate Edition', or the 'Year 1 Character Pass'.

Rashid also has some new moves in Arabian Cyclone, a "spinning kick", which can be used as a "standalone blow, or transitioned into Rolling Assault or Wing Stroke."

Arabian Skyhigh is a "A new double jump move that keeps opponents guessing where Rashid will land from the air."

Plus there is Super Rashid Kick: Level 1 Super Art.

