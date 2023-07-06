Pete Doherty has lived in “a few” storage containers over the years.

The Libertines frontman, 44, is now settled with his wife Katia de Vidas and their baby daughter in Normandy, but says he was forced to live in four of the units across the world – from England to Puerto Rico – and admitted he is barred from the UK hotel he co-owns with his with his bandmate Carl Barât.

He told The Daily Telegraph: “I’ve lived in a few over the years, one under the Westway, one in Hamburg, one in Puerto Rico and the one in Ramsgate was the far superior one. It even had electricity and a lock!”

One of his most recent stays in a container was when he was evicted from the hotel in Margate he owns with Carl, 45.

The ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’ singer told the Telegraph he is still “not allowed on the premises” of their Albion Rooms hotel as he annoyed the guitarist by bringing “various characters” into the building.

Former heroin addict Pete – who in 2003 he served two months in prison for burgling Carl’s flat – told in his autobiography ‘A Likely Lad’ how they bought the hotel in 2017 and refurbished it to include a restaurant, café, bars and recording studio.

Before undergoing its £450,000 makeover, it was called the Palm Court Hotel and Pete says in his memoir the building “was all rotten green carpets and green doors with paint peeling off”.

He added: “But then as the development took shape and studio rooms were semi-usable, Carl began the long process of trying to extricate me out of Margate.

“For me the hotel was heaven, because we suddenly had this bricks-and-mortar place which was suitably dilapidated and in a kind of murky underworld area. “They’ll try like hell, but I don't think they'll ever be able to gentrify Margate – it’s an incredible place to slip through the cracks. Or a terrible place to slip through the cracks, a tragic place in a lot of ways.”

Dad-of-three Pete – who also has son Astile, 19, with singer Lisa Moorish, 51, and daughter Aisling, 11, with 44-year-old South African model Lindi Hingston – told the Telegraph he hopes that he’ll be allowed back into the hotel soon and is “winning back trust”.

When asked how he was doing that he admitted: “It’s difficult, particularly with Carl.”