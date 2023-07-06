Maya Jama is dropping her own limited edition bottles of gin with Gordon's Premium Pink.

The 'Love Island' host has announced a long term partnership with the gin brand which will see her take on a "creative role" as part of the 'Clink with Pink' collaboration.

She said: "I was already a fan of Gordon’s Premium Pink, when the opportunity came up to develop ‘Clink with Pink’ with the Gordon’s team, the brand wanted to focus on bringing people together, which is how I approach all my work, so I couldn't wait to get started.

"‘Clink With Pink’ is all about being unapologetically yourself and having the best time with friends.

"I can’t wait to show you our first limited edition bottles dropping next week and hope you will raise a glass with me.”

To get the party started, the 28-year-old star and Gordon's Premium Pink have unveiled two limited edition bottles with her own signature stamp.

Channeling her own signature phrases, the reimagined bottles featured the words "You’re a Limited Edition, My Love" and "Cling Cling, My Honeys".

The partnership will see Maya expand her collection of limited edition bottles, while she'll also be giving fans plenty of tips to mix and serve their own Gordon's Premium Pink cocktails.

She'll also be helping curate some exciting events for the brand.

Charlotte Gibbon - Diageo GB’s Category Marketing Director, Gin, Pimm’s, Bailey’s Non-Alcoholic - added: “We have been so inspired by Maya’s positive energy and authenticity and we couldn’t think of a better partner for Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin and Gordon’s Premium Pink Alcohol Free.

"Maya is a star who perfectly reflects the pink mindset and what it means to celebrate that with your friends.

"We are delighted to partner with Maya to bring ‘Clink with Pink’ to life with a calendar full of exciting events, refreshing twists on iconic cocktails, and a few surprises that you won’t want to miss.”

Watch as Maya makes the Gordon’s Pink Paloma with her own: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwfYkxhZUp0.

To get your hands on Maya's one-off bottles, head over to Amazon on 11th July 2023 RRP £17.50 ABV 37.5%.

Gordon’s Premium Pink is bursting with natural fruity flavours; balancing the refreshing juniper taste of Gordon’s with the natural sweetness of raspberries and strawberries, with the tang of redcurrant, making it the go-to choice in bars and restaurants in the UK.

Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin RRP £17.50 ABV 37.5% and Gordon’s Premium Pink Alcohol Free 0.0% RRP £16.00 are available from national supermarkets.