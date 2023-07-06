Rachel Stevens cherishes the "ritual" of having coffee with a friend.

The S Club 7 singer "fell in love" with Cold Brew coffee while living out in Los Angeles and her favourite beverage tastes particularly sweet when she gets the chance to catch up with her best pal Nikki Glazer Hodge, and insisted even if they don't get to meet up often, they always make sure they spend "quality" time together when they do see one another.

She said in a statement: “Since spending time in LA, I’ve fallen in love with a smooth Cold Brew coffee over ice - which I think started as a Californian trend and has now firmly hit UK shores!

"Alongside catching up with Nikki, it’s one of my favourite things.

"Even when I don’t have a lot of time, I cherish our ritual of coffee and conversation at home. We block out time, make sure the children are entertained and settle down in one of our houses so that we can sit back, relax and have a good natter.

"It’s definitely quality over quantity for us.”

Rachel's comments come after research showed just one hour 49 minutes is the perfect amount of time to spend catching up with friends to boost wellbeing, with 72% agreeing that quality time talking is the most important part of get-togethers.

And even just 24 minutes with a pal can be as beneficial to mental health as a bubble bath, while a further 25 minute catch-up is as good as an exercise session, the study, commissioned by plant-based Califia Farms Cold Brew Coffee found.

Around two thirds of Brits surveyed, 72%, feel quality time talking is the most important part of getting together, streets ahead of trying new experiences (14%) or 'fancy' aesthetic surroundings (10%).

Sophie Webb, Marketing Lead for UK + Ireland at Califia Farms says “It’s great to see that Brits view their regular coffee catch ups as important, with 51% considering it a top bonding experience to have with friends.

"Our irresistibly tasty plant-based Cold Brew coffee makes this even more convenient and you can still enjoy the cafe experience in the comfort of your own home.

"We understand that life is busy and we all wish we just had a little more time to catch up with our friends, so our Cold Brew coffee ready to drink range is perfect for a refreshing pick me up summer socialising.”

To explore the full range of products and recipes head to https://www.califiafarms.co.uk/