Daniel Radcliffe is going to be "more selective" about how much work he takes on now he's a dad.

The 33-year-old actor and girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their son into the world three months ago, and though the 'Harry Potter' star insisted fatherhood hasn't had an impact on the type of roles he goes for just yet, he does plan to take on fewer projects over the next few years so he can spend more time with his little boy.

Asked if fatherhood has influened his role choices, he told E! News: “Oh it hasn’t done anything yet, it hasn’t changed anything.

“I’m sure I’m going to, probably for at least a few years become a little more selective just about how much I work, just because I really enjoy spending time with him and I’d like to continue doing that.

"But obviously, I love my job and I’m not going to stop doing that, but yes, I don’t think it’s changed any of that.”

The 'Miracle Workers' actor loves both being a father and watching Erin with their little boy.

He said: "It's a crazy thing, but it's also really beautiful.

"Watching my girlfriend become a mum is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to. So, it's great."

Daniel joked his son is already "very advanced" for his age, before clarifying he'd happy just to see a smile from the baby.

He quipped: “Yeah, he’s fully talking at three months old, he’s very advanced."

He then added: "He’s smiling and that’s all I need. That’s awesome. Some people have to wait a lot longer for that so I’m really happy with that.”

The couple's spokesperson confirmed in April their baby had been born, but didn't offer any details, and earlier this week, Daniel confirmed he had a son.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight' about parenthood: "It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing — it’s a real privilege also to have this time with him.

“I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely.

"So, we’re having a great time.”