Heather Locklear is said to sober and “feeling good”.

The ‘Dynasty’ actress, 61, sparked fears for her health after being seen looking distraught and talking to herself outside a medical facility in Malibu, California, late last month, but one of her best friends has now said she is “totally lucid”.

Sharan Magnuson, who has been close pals with the actress since they met in acting class in 1981, said: “I just FaceTimed with Heather today and she’s doing great.”

The former Warner Bros executive added she last saw Locklear in May with her husband James Boyleston and another close friend, Christina Ducote.

She said: “We text all the time and we had lunch together only a few weeks ago, we had the best time, we laughed and reminisced. Heather looked fantastic, she was lucid – she’s the best she’s looked in years.

“She’s 100 per cent the Heather I know and love, I don’t know who is trying to spread these rumours that she’s unwell, but it’s incredibly cruel.

“Everyone is allowed a bad day.”

An insider also told Page Six Heather had received “upsetting news” the day she was spotted in a worrying state, but insisted she was not troubled.

They added: “She was definitely upset.”

The source also denied a report Heather was drinking again after years of sobriety following her well-publicised addiction issues – which led her to seeking treatment in rehab 20 times.

They said: “Heather is most definitely not drinking, she hasn’t for years.

“She’s very upset at that allegation, it’s super hurtful.”

Heather was photographed scaling the ledge of the building following her visit to a medical centre while muttering to herself, and was reported to have been writing in her journal while waiting for a ride home.

But the source told Page Six: “That was her datebook!”

The outlet added “multiple sources” said even though Heather and her 61-year-old fiancé Chris Heisser – who is her high school sweetheart – are still together, their relationship is “far from perfect.”

Heather was arrested in 2018 after a domestic violence call and police alleged that she had hit Chris.

Hours later, he was arrested for a DUI and he pled guilty almost five months later.

The following year Heather – who was married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, 60, from 1986 to 1993 and who has daughter Ava, 25, with her 63-year-old Bon Jovi guitarist ex-husband Riche Sambora – was ordered to enroll in a residential treatment program as part of her sentence stemming from the two incidents.