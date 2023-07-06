Dakota Johnson a vision of elegance in black

Published
2023/07/06

Dakota Johnson showed black doesn't have to stay in winter wardrobes as she stepped out in Milan on Wednesday (05.07.23).

The 33-year-old actress braved the heat in a stunning body-hugging strapless midi dress from Versace's Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection as she marked MARTINI's 160th anniversary at a party at Dazi Milano.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star teamed her gown with slingback pumps, a Bulgari six-row diamond bracelet, and a multi-coloured flower-shaped ring.

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucien Laviscount was also among the guests at the bash.

The 30-year-old hunk made sure all eyes were on him thanks to his sheer laced black shirt and tailored trousers, which were teamed with a pearl necklace and black loafers.

Guests at the event - which also included stylist Harry Lambert and socialite Chiara Ferragni - enjoyed the talents of Italian singer Tananai, who performed alongside DJs Mia Moretti and Club Domani.

They also got to raise a toast to MARTINI with cocktails including the classic MARTINI Fiero and tonic, and a MARTINI Non-alcoholic Vibrante Spritz alongside the bespoke Elixir No. 160 and the Mirto Negroni.

Victoria Morris, Global Vice President of MARTINI said: “Tonight we celebrated MARTINI's iconic heritage and its enduring association with Italian style and culture, whilst giving our guests a preview of its magnetic future. It’s an honour to be part of MARTINI’s story during such a landmark period in its history, as we toast to the next 160 years of Italian taste.”

For more information on the campaign, and the celebration visit https://www.martini.com/ or @martini on all social media platforms.

