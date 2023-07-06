Jessica Simpson has not been using Ozempic to lose weight.

The 42-year-old pop singer - who is married to football player Eric Johnson and has Maxie, 11, Ace, 10, and four-year-old Birdie with him - has been sober for a number of years and slimmed down in recent months but refused claims that she had been using Ozempic - a drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes but has a side effect of weight loss - to shed the pounds.

She told Bustle: "Oh Lord. I mean, it is not Ozempic, it’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it! It hurts. Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn’t hurt."

The 'I Wanna Love You Forever' hitmaker- who has not released any music since 2010 and instead has started up a career in fashion design with Jessica Simpson Collection - went on to add that she is "fortunate" to have been a variety of sizes throughout her life because it means she can "understand" the consumer more.

She said: "I am fortunate to have been every size. For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche."

Jessica's brand had initially been sold to parent company Sequential in 2015 but she bought the company back in 2021 when they filed for bankruptcy and explained that it was time to either "sink or swim" as she decided that they had to do it on their own.

She said: "I talked to my mom in-depth about it and I was like, I think it’s time for us to do this on our own. We either sink with the ship, or we jump and hope to find a lifesaver. And really that lifesaver was ourselves."