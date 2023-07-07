Dua Lipa has signed a bumper brand deal with Porsche.

The 27-year-old pop star previously fronted luxury car manufacturer Jaguar but has now reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with rival company Porsche in what has been called her "biggest" endorsement deal so far.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: : “Dua is one of the hottest faces in music right now and is a global star. She has a huge brand pulling power and Porsche offered her a seven-figure package she could not turn down. Dua first started working with Jaguar in 2018 and it’s made her a huge amount of money."

The insider went on to add that the 'Levitating' hitmaker - who has a reported net worth of £75 million - is "looking forward" to working with the luxury brand and described the 'New Rules' songstress as a "tour-de-force" who cannot be stopped.

The source added: "But when Porsche came knocking, it was a really exciting offer and she is looking forward to getting involved.

“She is an absolute tour de force right now and there is no stopping her."

When the 'Barbie' actress - who since releasing her self-titled debut album in 2017 has gone on to win a BRIT Award for her second record 'Future Nostalgia' but also worked in collaboration with the likes of Mac Cosmetics and Yves Saint Laurent - signed her deal with Jaguar in 2018, she explained that she wanted to "combine" music with her endorsement deal because she "loves to push boundaries" in her career.

She said: "“I love to push boundaries with my music and my performances and this partnership is going to take things to an exciting new level. It's a hi-tech project combining music and Jaguar technology, and I know my fans are going to love what we are creating together."

