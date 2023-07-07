Victor Wembanyama says Britney Spears "grabbed" him from behind before a bodyguard slapped her in the face.

The 41-year-old pop star spotted NBA player Victor, 19, outside the Catch restaurant in Las Vegas on Wednesday (05.06.23) night and reportedly spoke to him in a faux British accent before one of his bodyguards "knocked her glasses off" in an alleged altercation and Victor has now claimed that despite reports that she had "tapped him" on the shoulder, she "grabbed him" from behind.

He told KENS 5: "So what happened last night is...I saw the news, obviously, and then I woke up to a couple of phone calls. I didn't see what happened, because I was walking straight and we were told, 'Don't stop,But that person grabbed me from behind - not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind - and so I just know the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force, though. But security pushed her away. I didn't stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner."

The sports star went on to add that he was shocked to learn that the woman who approached him was in fact the '...Baby One More Time' singer as he claimed he "hadn't seen" the woman's face to begin with.

He added: "At first I was like, 'No, you're joking,!' But, yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. But I didn't know because I didn't see her face, I just kept walking straight in a line."

Meanwhile, Britney's husband Sam Asghari - who she tied the knot with in 2022 - was also quick to speak out on the alleged incident, as he isnsited taht the blame lay entirely with the bodyguard who is thought to have assaulted his wife.

He wrote on Instagram: "The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow ont he accomplishment of a great young man on the rise @wemby. The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment."

Meanwhile, eyewitness Brian Grajales has claimed Britney had "infiltrated" her way into his circle just before she was allegedly hit.

Brian told TMZ: "Wemby was walking into ARIA heading to Catch when there was a fan who afterward we found out was Britney Spears was approaching him with a British accent saying 'Excuse me, sir, excuse me, sir!'

"She just kept trying to go towards him when eventually he was heading with his entourage into the restaurant, into Catch, that's when Britney infiltrated her way into the circle and that's when one of his bodyguards gave her a backhand slap across the face.

"She was approaching him, like I said, a British accent saying 'Excuse me, sir!' and I guess trying to get his attention for possibly a picture but when they walked right into the Catch restaurant, that's when she leaned in and got her way into this circle. She started to put his hand on his back shoulder or his back - he's pretty tall, so towards his back and that's when the bodyguard just turned around, slapped her face, and knocked off her sunglasses.

Brian went on to explain that the 'Piece of Me' hitmaker was then escorted out of the vicinity and retained her faux British accent as she screamed "This is America!" and was still "hanging around" the restaurant when he left but made an attempt to cover her face with a hat.

He added: "I didn't know it was Britney til this morning. Victor walked right into the restaurant and kept going. A couple of people stayed behind sort of to, I would say, to check on her. I'm guessing they didn't know it was Britney so just to restrain this person from getting any closer. That's when they walked her out of the restaurant and she screamed - using a British accent - 'This is f****** America', it was an angry tone.

"We didn't see her at that point walk in but when we finished our meal and walked out, she was still hanging around and I guess she had a group of people around her. And then she walked through ARIA covering her face with a hat."

On Thursday, it was claimed by TMZ that the incident had become a "criminal investigation" and authorities are said to be taking things as "serious as a heart attack" before noting that the case is "likely" to be referred to the District Attorney, and that law enforcement officials were due to meet with the Lousiana native to discuss things further.

The outlet obtained photographs of Britney - who is said to have been "swarmed" by fans as she made her way to the establishment - approaching Victor from behind as they both headed toward the entrance to the restaurant and a source claimed to the outlet that she went up to tap him on the shoulder in the moments leading up to the alleged incident taking place.

After viewing legal documents for the case, TMZ claimed that it was Damian Smith - who serves as the Director of Team Security for the Spurs - who carried out the alleged assault.