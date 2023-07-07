Candace Cameron Bure has been accused of trying to have 'Fuller House's first gay character removed from the show.

Miss Benny - who came out as trans last month - appeared as Casey, Ramona's platonic prom date in Season 4 of the Netflix sitcom, but claimed she was "warned" by show bosses that “one of the Tanner sisters” was “very publicly not for the girls" and had been campaigning to have her role written out.

In a TikTok video, the 'Glamorous' star - who didn't mention Candace by name but hashtagged her in the post - said: “I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show.

"I was warned and prepared that this person’s fanbase might be encouraged to target me, specifically. The fact that this teenage actor who’s coming in to make jokes about wearing a scarf is suddenly a target from an adult is crazy to me.

“The positive is that I had a really fun time actually shooting the show with all the other actors who were willing to talk to me, and the show ultimately led to me being on 'Glamorous' on Netflix.

"So, everything happens for a reason. [It] continuously blows my mind how queer people, specifically queer young adults and queer children, are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults.”

Candace has denied the allegations and insisted she "didn't get chance to talk much" to Miss Benny because they didn't share any screen time.

The actress - who played DJ Tanner on the show - said in a statement: “I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show.

"'Fuller House' has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”