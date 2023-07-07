Steve-O was detained by police after jumping off London's Tower Bridge.

The 'Jackass' star completed one of his most dangerous stunts yet on Thursday (06.07.23) when he drew a crowd at the tourist hotspot and started a countdown before leaping off the bridge and into the River Thames - but his antics drew the attention of City of London Police officers who took him off for a chat.

Video posted on TMZ.com shows Steve-O dressed in an 'I love London' T-shirt and a Union flag hat and matching umbrella and boots standing on the railing of the iconic bridge before plunging off the side and into the water.

After emerging from the river, the clip showed Steve-O changing out of his wet clothes while talking to police offices who then escorted him away through the crowds of onlookers and into a police car.

The TV star later told the outlet he'd spent much of the afternoon talking to police, who took issue with his stunt over fears it could encourage others to make suicidal leaps from the bridge.

However, Steve-O was let go with a warning. During his trip to London, the star also took part in another daring stunt which involved him jumping off one of the city's iconic red double decker buses.

Pictures posted on his Instagram page show Steve-O using a ladder to climb to the top of the high-sided vehicle with the star captioning the image: "My ladder plan worked so great... "

Another snaps shows him holding a Union flag as he jumps up and down on top of the number 47 bus which was bound for Shoreditch and was emblazoned with a banner for his upcoming 'The Bucket List' tour stop at the city's Hackney Empire on July 14.

Steve-O later told TMZ the bus jump was worse than the bridge stunt because he landed on concrete instead of water.