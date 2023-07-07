Kevin Costner's estranged wife has slammed the actor's "inappropriate" offer of $52,000 a month in child support.

The 'Yellowstone' actor previously rejected Christine Baumgartner's "inflated and grossly inaccurate" request for $248,000 a month to care for Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old Grace when they are in her care and his counter-offer of regular payments of $51,940 have been dismissed by his estranged wife, who insisted she cannot maintain the teenagers' "accustomed lifestyle" on the sum.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Christine dismissed Kevin's claim he is "doing the most [he] can reasonably do to make a divorce as seamless as possible for our children," and calls his offer "completely inappropriate."

The 49 year old claimed the 'Bodyguard' star's offer was just 24 percent of the guideline figure and only 2.4 percent of his monthly cashflow, and highlighted that one of the guest houses on their beach compound is rented out for $68,000 a month, more than her estranged spouse is offering to hand over for his children.

She also alleged Kevin's own monthly expenses when he has the children are $240,000, and he spends less time with them than she does.

Her court documents read: "He apparently expects his children to live far below his economic circumstances when they are with their mother.

"While he resides in his $100,000,000+ beachside compound and spends at least $240,000 per month on himself (with the children with him about 40 percent of the time), he thinks that his wife and their children should live on only 20 percent of that amount."

And Christine - who has been ordered to leave Kevin's lavish beachfront mansion by 31 July - noted the "single biggest element" of her child support request is finding housing where "the children can maintain proximity to their father, schools, and friends."

The filing added: "They are entitled to have one home that is somewhat comparable to one of the three multi-million-dollar residences which make up the Beach Club Compound.

"I cannot provide housing and care for the children at anything close to their accustomed lifestyle with the $51,000/mo. Kevin proposes to pay in child support."

She noted she will also have to pay bills, install a security system buy furniture and obtain recreational equipment for the kids, while during her 18-year marriage, she and Kevin hired a "team of people" including an assistant, chefs, and other helpers in the home.

Furthermore, Christine noted that her children are used to flying first class or on private planes when they travel, staying in properties that cost up to $120,000 a week, and having private chefs, rental cars and beach equipment at their disposal.

In addition to the child support request, Christine also wants the 68-year-old actor to cover all costs for the kids' healthcare, private schooling and extracurricular activities, as well as attorney's fees of $350,000 and $150,000 in forensic costs.

Christine branded Kevin's previous claim that he can't afford her requested amount "simply not credible" and requested he make the first payment by 14 July.

She wrote: "Kevin's value as an actor has never been higher, especially after the success of 'Yellowstone'.

"Kevin could have continued with the show, but he chose not to in order to pursue the Horizon project."