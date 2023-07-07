Mel B has revealed all five Spice Girls will reunite for the first time since the London Olympics.

Scary Spice, 48, is currently in Australia to film her role as a judge on ‘The Masked Singer’, joining fellow judges Chrissie Swan, Abbie Chatfield and Dave Hughes, but said her future plans include an unknown project with all her former bandmates after Victoria Beckham asked them to get together – and added it was “about f****** time”.

Mel told The Daily Telegraph: “We are doing something together as the Spice Girls and it has always been me kind of championing everybody together.

“This time it was actually Victoria that was saying, ‘Come on, let's all do something.’

“So we have got something in the works, which will be announced soon.

“It is about f****** time.”

Spices Victoria Beckham and Mel C, both 49, as well as Geri Halliwell, 50, and 47-year-old Emma Bunton – aka Posh, Sporty, Ginger and Baby – became one of the most popular British bands since The Beatles after they formed in 1994.

All five singers reunited for a global tour in 2007 and again in 2012 to perform at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.

In 2017, Mel B, Emma and Geri pitched themselves as a three-piece band called ‘Spice Girls: GEM’ but axed the venture after deciding they could not continue without Mel C and Victoria.

The band – minus Victoria – have reunited for a stadium tour of the United Kingdom in 2019, but Posh declined to rejoin the group for the tour to instead focus on her fashion business.

The girl group shot to global fame in 1996 following the release of their debut single Wannabe and went on to sell more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Geri left the band in mid-1998 and the group continued as a four piece until opting to pursue solo projects in 2000.

After going their separate ways, each member of the band pursued solo careers with varying degrees of commercial success, while Victoria and husband David, 48, are one of world’s most high-profile power couples.

Emma told Mail Online last year about the Spice Girls’ bond: “Nobody else will ever understand that relationship between us.

“We’ve been through so much and we still go through so much, from children to work.

“There’s a bond there and it’s very, very strong.”