Amazon Music has been named as the official partner of the BWT Alpine F 1 team.

The company has become the first streaming service to strike a Formula 1 deal after announcing their partnership with the team - formerly known as the Renault F1 Team - after previously collaborated with Renault of the music service on the company's Megane E-Tech and Austral cars.

David Gendry, VP, Alpine Sponsoring, Partnerships and Communications, said of the partnership: "We are delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Music and we look forward to working with such a powerful and inspiring global brand. This collaboration will provide not only enhanced visibility for both BWT Alpine F1 Team and Amazon Music, but it will also provide a host of unique activations and opportunities

matched by common interest for both parties. We are very excited to begin this collaboration and we welcome Amazon Music to the team from this weekend’s British Grand Prix, the home race of the Enstone team."

The 2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix kicks off at the UK's Silverstone Circuit this weekend (08-09.07.23) and fans will be able to see Amazon Music branding on the BWT Alpine team's A523 Formula 1 cars as well as on the helmets of their drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Karolina Joynathsing, Director, Business Development at Amazon Music added of the partnership deal: "We are thrilled to further strengthen our relationship with the Renault Group through this exciting collaboration with Alpine. Sport and music together play a key role in cultural influence. So, we are delighted to widen our footprint in sport and bring artists and fans closer to the drivers, sport and music they love with this global collaboration with Alpine around F1."