Bosses at TikTok have reportedly asked a US judge to block plans to ban the app in Montana.

A ban on the platform - which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance - is set to come into force on in the state on 1 January 2024 but TikTok officials have been opposing it - filing a lawsuit against the state of Montana arguing the plan violates America's laws on free speech.

Now it's been reported that TikTok bosses have asked US District Judge Donald W Molloy to issue a preliminary injunction to block ban from coming into force.

They are believed to have cited alleged violations of the First Amendment - the part of the US Constitution which protects free speech - which could affect both the platform and its users as well causing "significant and irreversible harms" to the business and its brand.

The company's lawsuit against the state was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Montana in May.

The ban - which will prohibit app stores from hosting the app but will not prevent those with already downloaded and installed on their devices from using it - is the first of many that have been threatened across the United States, which makes up 150 million users. TikTok’s parent company has repeatedly denied claims the Chinese government has access to user data of the app - which is popular among teenagers and those in their 20s - and has called it “unfounded speculation”.

The legal battle in Montana comes after more than half of US states and the federal government disallowed TikTok from state-issued devices either completely or partially. Similar policies have been introduced in the Netherlands, the UK and the European Commission.