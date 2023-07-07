Twitter boss Elon Musk has slammed Meta's new rival service Threads in a cutting social media post.

The billionaire businessman - who bought Twitter last year - spoke out against the new text-based platform owned by the company run by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg following its launch on Wednesday (05.07.23) amid allegations the service may be using "Twitter trade secrets ".

In a post on Twitter, Musk wrote: "Competition is fine, cheating is not".

It came after a lawyer representing Twitter - Alex Spiro - wrote a letter to Zuckerberg accusing Threads of "systematic, wilful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

According to Semafor.com, the letter added: "Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information."

The spat comes after Threads reportedly clocked up more than 30 million sign-ups during the first 24 hours after its launch.

The new social media app lets users post up to 500 characters, and includes many similar features to Twitter. Zuckerberg has suggested giving the platform a "friendly" feel could "ultimately be the key to its success". In a post on Threads, he responded to a user asking if the app could be "bigger than Twitter". He replied: "It'll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. "Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will."

Some competitors have been vocal about the amount of data Threads could use, which could potentially include financial, health and browsing data, as listed on the Apple App Store. The platform is available to download in over 100 countries, although EU users will have to wait due to regulatory concerns. Meta - which also owns Facebook and Instagram - described the app as an "initial version", with more features planned for the future.