Sega bosses have slammed blockchain games as "boring."

The Japanese games developer behind titles such as 'Sonic the Hedgehog' but now Bloomberg has reported that they have shelved plans to develop its own blockchain games for the time being and operating officer Shuji Utsumi told the outlet that the premise can be "pointless" if the games are no fun.

He said: "The action in play-to-earn games is boring. What’s the point if games are no fun? We’re looking into whether this technology is really going to take off in this industry, after all. For the majority of people in the video game industry, what blockchain advocates say may sound a bit extreme, but that’s how the first penguin has always been. We should never underestimate them."

The gaming boss went on to add that despite his views, they will continue to invest in that area.

