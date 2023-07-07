A woman takes time off work just to play video games.

Caroline Alexander, 50, is a social reseracher from Dundee in Scotland and uses her all of her allotted 22 days of vacation time away from work specifically to spend days working her way through her favoruite titles like 'Diablo 4' and 'Fable.'

She told SWNS: "I've always been a nerd and I love it. "I tell my co-workers about my staycation of gaming. I don't use my annual leave for anything else important. It's definitely worth the days off!"

The gaming addict is married to fellow enthusiast Phil, 57, but told of how her own mother feared she would never find a romantic partner in life because of her intense hobby but found a husband in Phil after insisting that he learn ow to play video games.

She said: "My mum never thought any man would want me. A girl gamer who loved spending their evenings killing monsters. Fortunately, she was wrong I. invited him over and sat him down. I passed him an X-box controller to let him know him know for the relationship to work he'd need to be a gamer."

Phil admitted that it didn't take him long to come around to the idea of gaming and "loved" that his now-wife was so upront about her passion as he gushed about their "digital holidays" together.

He said: "I very quickly came around to gaming. 'I loved that she was honest about her love for gaming. It's just like taking time off for a holiday, "But this one is digital!"