Kobe Bryant is to honoured on the cover of NBA 2k24.

The late basketball player was killed in a helicopter in 2020 at the age of 41 along with his his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and will now be remembered as part of the artwork for the next incarnation of the basketball game, in what will be his overall fourth appearance on the cover.

Greg Thomas, president at Visual Concepts, said in a statement: "As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball. While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay."

Earlier this year, the developers teasted that they wanted the "experience to remain fresh and innovative for players on other platforms."

'NBA 2k24' will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on Friday, September 8, 2023