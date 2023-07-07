Danielle Jonas "feels less than" her sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The 36-year-old jewellery designer - who has Alena, nine, and Valentina, six, with husband Kevin Jonas - finds it "hard" when she compares herself to the two actresses, particularly because "everyone" knows who the wives of Nick and Joe Jonas are.

Speaking on the 'LadyGang' podcast, she said: “It’s a love-hate. I feel like I am torn.

“The two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, and it’s hard.”

The 'Married to Jonas' star feels she needs to make a name for herself in her own right away from being Kevin's wife in order to keep up with her sisters-in-law.

She said: “It’s also that I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married [Kevin].

“And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … more than or like the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

The 35-year-old singer reassured his wife her insecurities are not a reflection of who she is and he feels equally doubtful about himself alongside his Jonas Brothers bandmates.

He said: “I think everyone's listening [and] they're like, 'No, not even close, what are you talking about?!' But [I] feel that way too.

"I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It’s like everyone has to find their place … No matter the situation, right?

“You’ll always be compared to the women around you the most.

"I think like for us communicating, talking through it."

The 'Sucker' singer recently admitted he'd like to revisit his and Danielle's reality show, 'Married to Jonas' now they have 14 years of wedded bliss under their belts.

He told E! News: "We were children. We were babies. We got married so young. But it was great.

"We're still together, which is great. We did something right. The show was awesome. Who knows? Maybe one day we'll have to make a reprise."