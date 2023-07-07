Ariana Madix is joining the season 32 cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

The 38-year-old ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star – who made headlines in March after she found out her then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, 40, was having a months-long affair with her best friend Raquel Leviss, 28, with the fling dubbed ‘Scandoval’ – appeared alongside judge Derek Hough at her sandwich shop Something About Her where they made the announcement in a video that was shown on Friday (07.07.23) on ‘Good Morning America’.

Derek, 38, started the tape by saying: “This season on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ we are going absolutely mad – mad for Madix.”

Ariana then jumped into shot and said: “I will be joining the cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this season!”

Derek added: “That’s right! Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor.”

The pair wrapped up the tape by saying at the same time: “Let’s dance” – before they did so to tie up the footage.

All the rest of the ‘DwtS’ cast will be revealed on 13 September and the new season will start this autumn.

It had been previously reported by Page Six Ariana was set to join the show.

A source said: “ABC is in late stage conversations with (Ariana) to be a contestant to join ‘DwtS’ this fall.”

They added she had “already received all of the approvals and sign-offs” to join.

Fans had also been talking for months about how Ariana would be joining the series, and speculation intensified when she was spotted talking with Derek outside her sandwich store.

They were seen hugging and laughing as she showed him round the shop in West Hollywood, California.