Ashley Benson is engaged to Brandon Davis.

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress, 33, whose relationship with oil tycoon Marvin Davis’ grandson, 43, went public in February, revealed on Thursday (06.07.23) they are set to marry.

She reposted an Instagram Story snap from her heir partner that showed her displaying a massive engagement ring, and which Brandon captioned: “Love of my life @ashleybenson.”

Ashley, also known for her role in ‘Spring Breakers’, replied: “My best frienddddd I love you.”

She also shared a second photo, showing her smiling face alongside the ring in a video call to a friend.

Her pal captioned the screengrab: “Our babies are getting married!!!!!! @ashleybenson and @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!”

A source told People about Ashley and Brandon’s relationship: “They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people.”

Ashley’s exes include 34-year-old rapper G-Eazy – born Gerald Earl Gillum, who she dated on and off from 2020 to 2022.

Before him, she was with model Cara Delevingne, 30, for two years.

Brandon – whose net worth is estimated at $55 million – has been linked to actresses Mischa Barton, 37, and 48-year-old Drew Barrymore.

Ashley has told Cosmopolitan UK about why she has tried to keep her love life out of the spotlight: “It’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”