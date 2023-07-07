Ashley Benson’s engagement ring has been valued at close to $1 million.

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress, 33, whose relationship with her fiancé Brandon Davis, 43, went public in February, revealed on Thursday (06.07.23) she is set to marry the oil heir.

Experts have since said the huge sparkler she showed off on her Instagram Story confirmation they are set to marry is worth at least $800,000.

Zack Stone, managing director from jewellers Steven Stone diamond jewellers, told Page Six Style it was worth up to the amount “depending on the quality of the stone”.

The outlet said Rare Carat CEO Ajay Anand added he placed the “price range at $600,000 for a natural diamond” while Mike Fried, boss of The Diamond Pro, “estimates the stone to be up to 10 carats clocking in at at least $750,000”’.

The massive oval rock set on a thin band showed off by ‘Spring Breakers’ star Ashley is hugely popular choice among famous faces, including Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Naomi Watts, Kate Bosworth and Barbara Palvin.

Announcing her engagement to oil tycoon Marvin Davis’ grandson, Ashley reposted an Instagram Story snap from her heir partner that showed her displaying a massive engagement ring – which Brandon captioned: “Love of my life @ashleybenson.”

Ashley replied: “My best frienddddd I love you.”

She also shared a second photo, showing her smiling face alongside the ring in a video call to a friend.

Her pal captioned the screengrab: “Our babies are getting married!!!!!! @ashleybenson and @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!”

A source told People about Ashley and Brandon’s relationship: “They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people.”

Ashley’s exes include 34-year-old rapper G-Eazy – born Gerald Earl Gillum, who she dated on and off from 2020 to 2022.

Before him, she was with model Cara Delevingne, 30, for two years.

Brandon has been linked to actresses Mischa Barton, 37, and 48-year-old Drew Barrymore.

Ashley has told Cosmopolitan UK about why she has tried to keep her love life out of the spotlight: “It’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”