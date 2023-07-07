Bradley Cooper wants to “unburden” his six-year-old daughter of his “bull****”.

The ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ actor, 48, co-parents his little girl Lea De Seine with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, 37, and gave a rare insight into his parenting style and hopes in an upcoming episode of ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.’

Telling how the death of his dad Charles had an effect on his approach to life and parenthood, Bradley told 49-year-old British adventurer Bear: “I mean you learn from your predecessor’s mistakes and I’ll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from and then being rigorous with myself to grow – to help unburden her with any of my bull****.”

Bear added: “That’s one of the best things you can do for Lea, isn’t it?”

Bradley admitted: “And for me,” adding: “It’s for me too. It just makes life much better.”

Bradley also talks on the show about how he wished his dad, who lost his battle with lung cancer in 2011, was still alive.

He added: “Yeah, I wish my dad was around to enjoy more of it, but we all recognise how lucky we’ve been.

“It was a blessing though. He gave me a huge gift; he died in my arms. To see that kind of factual example of mortality.”

Bear asked: “Did that change how you look at things?”

Bradley said: “Oh yeah. Some ways for the worst. I definitely had a nihilistic attitude after, for a little bit. Just like, ‘Wow I’m gonna die.’

“It was not great for a little bit until I realised I had to just embrace who I actually am and try to find peace with that. And then it sort of evened out.”

Bradley split from Russian supermodel Irina in June 2019, but the pair are said to be on good terms and are often seen together with their daughter.